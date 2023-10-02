| Chris Hemsworth Gives Glimpses Of His Adventure Holiday With Daughter India Rose

By ANI Updated On - 07:43 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

File Photo

Vik: The ‘Thor’ star Chris Hemsworth has been spending time with his daughter India Rose in Iceland, People reported.

On Saturday, Hemsworth posted an Instagram video of him and India Rose biking across the magnificent Icelandic terrain.

Day 3 in Iceland, started a biker gang with my daughter, the actor wrote in the caption. Currently we’re the only two members, and that’s how we’ll keep it for now.

Earlier in the day, the ‘Extraction’ actor provided another glimpse inside the duo’s Icelandic holiday, which had them riding ponies across highways, farms, and even water.

Day two of our Icelandic adventures, he captionedÂ the post.

Earlier, the Avengers star captioned a photo of the pair’s first day in Iceland, “A little Icelandic adventure with my girl.” Hemsworth and India Rose are shown climbing glaciers, walking over geological formations, and standing on a black sand beach together in the photographs.

In one scene, the actor lifts a pickaxe high in the air with one arm while wrapping his other around his daughter.

Hemsworth shares India Rose, as well as twin sons Tristan and Sasha with wife Elsa Pataky.

In the Marvel star’s 2022 film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ India Rose made a special cameo, as per People.

Tristan and Sasha, who also made an appearance in the film, one of them as young Thor! My kids love it, my kids love it, Hemsworth told People of the film at its premiere.

“My kids were there on set a lot to see this stuff. And they wanted to jump in front of the camera and participate.”

