Chris Hemsworth praises Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:12 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu did the entire nation proud when she won a gold medal in the 49 kg category at Commonwealth Games 2022 being held in Birmingham, England. She lifted a total of 201 kg in snatch and clean and jerk. Chanu received praises from her admirers in India, but a special compliment recently came from the other end of the world.

On Friday, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth heaped praises on Chanu via his official Twitter account.

The Hollywood actor, known for his role as the mighty God of Thunder Thor in the Marvel movies, said that Chanu was worthy of his hammer. It all started when a fan of Chanu, Saurabh Sinha, retweeted a tweet of hers and wrote, “Time for Thor to give up his hammer @chrishemsworth.” To his surprise, Hemsworth replied to his tweet, writing, “She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend.”

Hemsworth’s tweet is a reference to his character Thor’s hammer Mjolnir. As per legend, no living being may wield it unless they are worthy. This is reflected in the inscription on the side of Mjolnir, which states: Whosoever holds this hammer, if he be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor.

https://twitter.com/sinha_saurabh08/status/1553972905767186432

Hemsworth had earlier stated that India holds a special place in his and wife Elsa Pataky’s heart, which is why they named their elder daughter India Rose. “My wife spent a lot of time in India and that was where the name originally came from,” he had shared.