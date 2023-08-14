| Christian Associations Take Out Peace Rally In Khammam Seeks Centre To Stop Violence In Manipur

Christian associations take out peace rally in Khammam, seeks Centre to stop violence in Manipur

The association leaders, pastors and bishops complained that mobs were attacking Christian communities and burning churches, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has remained indifferent to the violence

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:54 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Christian associations took out a peace rally in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: Different Christian associations have taken out a peace rally here on Monday demanding the Centre to initiate measures to stop violence in north Eastern State Manipur.

It was regrettable that Prime Minister Modi has not taken any steps to stop the attacks on Manipur Christians, they said while demanding the PM to immediately respond to the crisis. It was unfortunate that Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had also not taken proper action against the rioters, they lamented.

The protesting Christian associations, pastors and bishops demanded immediate resignation of the Chief Minister. They stated that Christians across the country were with the people of Manipur and would fight until justice was done and submitted a memorandum to the district Collector VP Gautham.

Bishop Udumala Bala, Bishop of Khammam and Warangal Bishop John Kantha Rao, Khammam District Mahasena Pastors Fellowship president Manda Sanjeeva Rao, Khammam District Aikyavedika president Timothy and others were present.