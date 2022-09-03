CII-DICCI Model Career Centre launched in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:06 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

The CII-DICCI partnership aimed to provide counselling, skilling, placements to over 10,000 youth. The two are working on opening entrepreneurship The CII-DICCI partnership aimed to provide counselling, skilling, placements to over 10,000 youth. The two are working on opening entrepreneurship

Hyderabad: Industries bodies Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Dalit Dalit Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) launched the CII-DICCI Model Career Centre (MCC) in Hyderabad to boost employment for youth from SC-ST community.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Milind Kamble, Co-Chair of CII National Task Force on Affirmative Action and Founder Chairman of DICCI, said the MCC has been launched with an objective of providing counselling, skilling and placements to the youth belonging to the SC-ST community and other weaker sections of the society. Five more will be launched soon, he said.

Also Read No place for communal hatred in Telangana: CM KCR

The CII-DICCI partnership aimed to provide counselling, skilling, placements to over 10,000 youth. The two are working on opening entrepreneurship, employability, employment and education.

C Shekhar Reddy, Vice Chairman of CII Telangana State Council, assured of support from CII members on scaling up the MCC. He stressed the need for acquiring new skills and just being limited to formal education.

DICCI National President Ravi Kumar Narra stressed on the importance of becoming employable and the role of MCC in helping the youth get placements in a structured manner. CII Executive Director Sougata Roy Choudhury said that MCCs have 6,800 industry partners.