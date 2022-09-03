No place for communal hatred in Telangana: CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:56 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

(File Photo) Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao invited like-minded political and intellectual forces to join hands with the TRS to thwart the evil attempts to destroy the democratic secular fabric of the State.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday asserted that there was no place for the communal hatred in Telangana. He invited the like-minded political and intellectual forces to join hands with the TRS to thwart the evil attempts to destroy the democratic secular fabric of the State and create a communal divide between people with selfish political motives.

A delegation of CPM leaders comprising the party State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, the party State committee member and former MLA Julakanti Rangareddy and party central committee member Cherupalli Sitaramulu met the Chief Minister at Pragati Bhavan on Saturday. The meeting gains significance in the wake of the CPM extended its support to the TRS in the upcoming polls to Munugode constituency.

Also Read TS govt to celebrate Telangana National Integration Day on Sept 17

During the hour-long meeting, the Chief Minister along with the CPM delegation discussed various political and national issues. The Left party leaders took up various issues including podu lands issue and issues pertaining to Munugode constituency, to the notice of the Chief Minister seeking his immediate attention. They submitted a representation to him in this regard and the latter is learnt to have responded positively with an assurance to hold another meeting on September 8 or 9.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao said that for selfish politics, divisive forces were conspiring to destroy Telangana State in the name of religion. He thanked the CPM for responding to his call asking the the democratic, intellectual and political forces who were ready to take on the communal forces on behalf of the people of the country and counter the conspiracies.

Meanwhile, the CPM leaders assured complete support to Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao’s fight against the communal forces. They also submitted a representation comprising various issues of people’s interest including resolving the Podu lands issue among others.