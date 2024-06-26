CII Telangana organises 6th edition of ‘CFO Conclave’ in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: CII Telangana organised the 6th edition of its flagship CFO Conclave with the theme ‘Resilience, Reinvention and Reimagination: The CFO’s Role in a New Era’ on Wednesday.

D. Sai Prasad, Chairman, CII Telangana & Executive Director, Bharat Biotech International, underscored the importance of the CII CFO Forum as a platform for finance professionals to exchange strategies and insights. He highlighted the strategic goals of and stressed the pivotal role of CFOs in navigating complexities and driving progress.

M V Narasimham, Convenor, CII Telangana Ease of Doing Business Panel (EoDB) & Deputy CFO, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., outlined the sessions of the conclave, and emphasized the importance of transparency and proactive risk management. Rajesh Kumar, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India highlighted the transformational role of CFOs as visionary strategists. RS Reddy, Vice Chairman, CII Telangana & Managing Director, Rachamallu Forgings and others spoke.