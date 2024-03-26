Cillian Murphy to star in ‘Blood Runs Coal’ film adaptation

Universal Pictures has pre-emptively landed an adaptation of Mark A. Bradley’s 'Blood Runs Coal: The Yablonski Murders and the Battle for the United Mine Workers of America'.

By IANS Published Date - 26 March 2024, 10:01 AM

Los Angeles: Oscar-winning star Cillian Murphy has been roped into star in and produce the ‘Blood Runs Coal’ film adaptation.

‘Blood Runs Coal’ is based in the late 1960s in Pennsylvania’s coal mines, chronicling a shocking assassination that altered the history of American labour unions.

John Davis and Jordan Davis will produce through Davis Entertainment, while Murphy and Alan Moloney will produce through Big Things Films.

Murphy’s works include ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘The Dark Knight’, ‘Red Eye’, ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘A Quiet Place Part II’.

The actor gained a massive fanbase with the portrayal of Tommy Shelby, the Birmingham gangster at the heart of ‘Peaky Blinders’.

Talking about his upcoming work, he has upcoming projects including historical drama ‘Small Things Like These’, Netflix’s ‘Steve’ and ‘Peaky Blinders’ fil