Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor

Los Angeles: It’s raining Oscars for the Christopher Nolan-directorial ‘Oppenheimer’. The film won Best Actor for its lead Cillian Murphy, who essayed the titular role of American theoretical physicist and the father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer.

This marks the first Oscar win for the actor who has frequently collaborated with Nolan.

The official X handle of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, congratulated the actor as they tweeted, “Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to Cillian Murphy! #Oscars.”

‘Oppenheimer’ presents the career of J. Robert Oppenheimer. The story predominantly focuses on his studies, his direction of the Los Alamos Laboratory during World War 2, and his eventual fall from grace due to his 1954 security hearing.

The film also stars an ensemble cast of Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh.

The 96th Academy Awards are currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The Indian audience can stream the award show on Disney+ Hotstar.