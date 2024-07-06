City-based woman scales world’s highest motorable pass

Hyderabad-based acupuncturist Harika Madalapu achieved an extraordinary feat by riding solo to world’s highest motorable pass Umling La Pass.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 08:50 PM

Harika Madalapu

Hyderabad: Imagine navigating through the icy winds biting your skin and the hot sun striking its rays sharply at the same time. Venturing into such treacherous terrains requires more than just physical capabilities, it demands strong resolve and unwavering commitment.

Exhibiting those qualities, Hyderabad-based acupuncturist Harika Madalapu achieved an extraordinary feat by riding solo to world’s highest motorable pass Umling La Pass. Nestled within the terrains of Ladakh at an altitude of 19,024 feet, it stands higher than the Everest Base Camp and is one of the most daunting adventures that a motorcyclist can undertake.

The journey from Leh to Umling La and back took three days. Without a personal bike, Harika rented one to fulfill her long-held dream. “This adventure was always on my list because one of my friends who went there had narrated her experience and the visuals were stuck in my mind,” she recalls.

Though uncertain of her ability to reach the peak, she embarked on this solo journey after initially traveling to Ladakh with her best friend. The climatic conditions and inexperience in such off-road traveling posed significant challenges. Moreover, low oxygen levels made breathing difficult, and the extreme cold caused her right hand to go numb. The military personnel also advised her to stay at the summit for only 15 to 20 minutes due to the harsh conditions.

Speaking about her fear of heights during the descent, Harika adds, “It was more difficult for me to come down because of my fear of heights. I went and stood at the edge to process the height. I just couldn’t go down but also couldn’t give up and hence, accomplished it!”

Despite the hardships, the scenic beauty and picturesque landscape are what motivated her throughout the journey. She is now planning her next adventure to Zanskar Valley, an even more challenging off-road trip that requires her to step up her game.