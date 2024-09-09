Cityside check-in and baggage drop launched at RGIA by Air India

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 September 2024, 07:02 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Air India on Monday announced said that it will offer a cityside check-in and baggage drop facility at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad to ensure a smooth and seamless travel experience for its passengers flying with Air India, Vistara, and Air India Express.

This new service, located close to the parking zone at the ground level, offers easy access to passengers and removes the need to carry baggage to the departure level. This check-in option allows passengers to drop their bags at a location closer to parking and the bus station.

Passengers now have the option to check in and drop off their baggage as early as 6 hours and up to 90 minutes before the scheduled departure of their flights.

The initiative offers greater flexibility and smooth check-in process, allowing passengers to save on time and relax at the airport without having to carry their baggage with them.

The service is currently available for domestic flights only and caters to regular-sized baggage. Passengers travelling with oversized or excess baggage will need to use the check-in counters inside the airport terminal.

The key benefit of facility include convenience for passengers who can check in at the ground level, close to parking and bus stations, without the need to carry their luggage to the departure level.

It will also enable passengers save time and help in choosing their seats, update Flying Returns details, and print baggage tags from the check-in kiosks before dropping their luggage at the Self Bag drop (SBD) machines.