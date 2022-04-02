Class X student succumbs to sunstroke in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:21 PM, Sat - 2 April 22

Adilabad: A class X student died of sunstroke in Thalamadugu mandal headquarters on Saturday. It is the third death caused by the sunstroke in erstwhile Adilabad district in a gap of three days. Sources said that the victim was Ududula Kartheek, a fifteen-year old native from Thalamadugu mandal centre. He was a student of a government school. Kartheek had severe vomiting and was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad.

Doctors declared that he was brought dead. He took part in a festival held at his neighboring village and travelled to his relatives’ place in the afternoon on Friday. Incidentally, the district registered a maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees for the past few days. Uppalwar Vittal (52), a daily earner from Jainath mandal centre and Gandham Chinni Sampath (40) from Radagambala basti in Bellampalli town and technical assistant of NREGA in Tiryani mandal were killed by sunstroke on March 31.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .