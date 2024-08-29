Clinical joint diseases in neck, shoulders may be due to vitamin D deficiency: Experts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 05:03 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Vitamin D deficiency could have a direct link to the development of clinical joint disease, commonly in shoulder and neck joint, according to a study by sports medicine specialist from Hyderabad, Prof. Maj. Dr. S. Bakhtiar Choudhary.

The study titled “Association of Vitamin D Deficiency with Frozen Shoulder Syndrome and Repetitive Strain Injury on Spine’, which is under publication, says that incorrect and inadequate nutrition on a long-term basis cause micro-nutrient deficiencies, which in-turn led to sub-clinical joint disease, commonly in shoulder and neck joints.

“We get around 20 per cent Vitamin D (D2) from our diet. But need 80 per cent of Vit D (D3) from direct exposure to sunlight (exposure to ultraviolet B rays). Urban pollution, UV sensitivity, use of sunscreen, dark skin, clothing, and staying indoors prevent direct contact with the sun for the majority of the time. People do not know these facts and remain under the false assumption that they are adequately exposed to sunlight,” he said.