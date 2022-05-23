Closer India-Japan cooperation key pillar for secure Indo-Pacific: Modi

By ANI Published: Published Date - 09:25 AM, Mon - 23 May 22

Tokyo: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his two-day Japan visit on Monday, he underscored the importance of closer India-Japan cooperation and said this partnership is a key pillar of a stable and secure Indo-Pacific region.

The Prime Minister arrived in Tokyo today at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. His visit includes the Quad Summit, meeting fellow Quad leaders, interaction with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora.

Upon his arrival, he received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora at the Hotel New Otani where he will be staying during his trip.

“Japan’s Indian community has made pioneering contributions in different fields. They have also remained connected with their roots in India. I thank the Indian diaspora in Japan for the warm welcome,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

“Closer India-Japan cooperation is vital in the post-COVID world. Our nations are firmly committed to democratic values. Together, we are key pillars of a stable and secure Indo-Pacific region. I am equally glad that we are working closely in various multilateral forums as well,” he added.

The meeting with PM Kishida will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to carry forward their conversations from the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit held in March, when PM Kishida visited India.

In another Twitter post, the Prime Minister recalled that he had the opportunity of interacting with the Japanese people since my days as Chief Minister of Gujarat. “Japan’s developmental strides have always been admirable. Japan is partnering with India in key sectors including infrastructure, technology, innovation, start-ups and more.” PM Modi also penned an op-ed on the vibrant relations between India and Japan. “Ours is a partnership for peace, stability and prosperity. I trace the journey of our special friendship which completes 70 glorious years.” In his departure statement on Sunday, he said that during the Quad summit, leaders will once again have the opportunity to discuss various initiatives and issues of mutual interest.

The Summit in Tokyo is the fourth interaction of Quad Leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, in-person Summit in Washington DC in September 2021 and virtual meeting in March 2022.

The leaders will review the progress of Quad initiatives and Working Groups, identify new areas of cooperation and provide strategic guidance and vision for future collaboration.