CM KCR announces Rs 2 crore for world boxing champ Nikhat Zareen

CM KCR, assuring State’s full support to Nikhat Zareen, made it clear that the State government would bear the expenses of training, coaching, transportation etc. for her to participate in the Olympic Games

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:12 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday expressed hope that World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen would win a gold medal in the upcoming Olympics and spread the glory of India including Telangana to the world once again.

The Chief Minister, assuring the State’s full support to Nikhat Zareen, also announced Rs 2 crore for Zareen, making it clear that the State government would bear the expenses of training, coaching, transportation etc. for her to participate in the Olympic Games.

After interacting with Zareen, who called on him at the Secretariat on Thursday, the Chief Minister instructed Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to do the needful.

