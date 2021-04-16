CM KCR consoles death of Dr. Kakarla Subba Rao

The Chief Minister recalled the services rendered by Dr. Subba Rao in the field of medicine and said that Dr. Subba Rao’s contribution to NIMS as Director is worth mentioning.

By | Published: 11:16 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed condolences over the death of Dr. Kakarla Subba Rao, former NIMS Director.

The Chief Minister recalled the services rendered by Dr. Subba Rao in the field of medicine and said that Dr. Subba Rao’s contribution to NIMS as Director is worth mentioning. He conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

