CM KCR pays tributes to Dalit social reformer Eshwari Bai

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Hyderabad: Paying tributes to Dalit social reformer J Eshwari Bai on her birth anniversary on Thursday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the State government had drawn inspiration from Eshwari Bai’s democratic spirit while introducing several welfare measures for Dalit empowerment in the State.

Recalling her efforts in upliftment of Dalits and downtrodden communities, the Chief Minister hailed Eshwari Bai’s fighting spirit as a Dalit woman, despite the fact that women were deprived freedom during those times.

The Chief Minister remembered her services as a politician, social activist and as a fighter, who fought for Telangana. The past governments had ignored the services of Eshwari Bai and after formation of Telangana, the State government was celebrating her birth anniversary with an aim to promote her ideologies among future generations, he said, adding that she would ‘remain a big inspiration to the present generation women’.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the Dalit Bandhu scheme was being implemented by Telangana government with an aim to strengthen the socio and economic self-respect of Dalits, besides enhancing their self-confidence. It has now become a role model in the country, he said.

The Chief Minister further said the State Secretariat was named after Dr BR Ambedkar and the India’s tallest 125 feet Ambedkar statue was being installed to create awareness in the entire administrative system on the governance in tune with the aspirations of Dalits, women, poor and weaker sections.

In this regard, Telangana government stands an inspiration for the country, he added.