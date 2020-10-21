CM KCR visits former Home Minister at hospital

Former Home Minister Nayini Narasimha Reddy who recovered from COVID-19 a few weeks ago, was admitted to the hospital again after his health condition deteriorated.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao visited former Home Minister Nayini Narasimha Reddy who has been undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills here on Wednesday.

Narasimha Reddy who recovered from COVID-19 a few weeks ago, was admitted to the hospital again after his health condition deteriorated. As per the hospital sources, his condition remains critical and has been on a ventilator and dialysis treatment since then.

The Chief Minister enquired about the health condition of Narasimha Reddy with senior doctors who briefed him about the treatment being given to the latter. He asked them to provide the best treatment available to Narasimha Reddy. He also met the family members of the former Home Minister and consoled them as they broke into tears over the condition of Narasimha Reddy. Sources said the Chief Minister also was moved by the condition of his long-time associate since the launch of TRS party.

Earlier, Ministers KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, Eatala Rajender, V Srinivas Goud, Mohd Mahmood Ali and several others visited Nayani Narasimha Reddy at the hospital over the last a few days.

