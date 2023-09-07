Coast Guard rescues nine fishermen in mid sea

The boat along with the crew was towed by CGS Ayush and finally handed over safely to the Fisheries Department at Vishakhapatnam here on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:44 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Ayush rescued a distressed fishing boat IFB Ganapathi Perumal along with nine crew from 240 miles North East of Chennai.

Fishing Boat Ganapathi Perumal ventured for fishing from Kasimedu harbour on August 24. The boat suffered a machinery breakdown and continued drifting since September 1. A Surface/Air coordinated search by Coast Guard ships and aircraft located the boat at 240 Miles from Chennai.

A Marchant vessel MV Jag Radha nearby was requested to monitor the boat till arrival of Coast Guard Ship. ICGS Ayush arrived at the location early hours of Wednesday, provided the necessary logistic, medical assistance and towed the boat to the nearest port Vizag, a Coast Guard release said.