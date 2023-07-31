Search underway as man jumps off Mumbai Sea Link

Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, and Mumbai Police teams conduct a joint aerial and maritime search using a helicopter to locate the person who jumped into the choppy waters in Worli Bay.

By IANS Published Date - 02:45 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Mumbai: In a suspected case of suicide, an unidentified man jumped off the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) here into the Arabian Sea on Monday, police said.

Teams of the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy and Mumbai Police have deployed a helicopter for a massive aerial and maritime search operation to track the person from the choppy waters in the Worli Bay.

The identity of the person, where he hailed from and motive behind the extreme step is not clear.

The incident resulted in huge traffic snarls on both arms of the BWSL which the traffic police were attempting to clear to enable commuters to reach their destinations.