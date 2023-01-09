Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Nitesh Reddy puts Hyderabad ahead on Day 2

K Nitesh Reddy scored an unbeaten 108 runs to put Hyderabad ahead on the second day

Hyderabad: K Nitesh Reddy scored an unbeaten 108 runs to put Hyderabad ahead on the second day of the BCCI Senior Men’s Col CK Nayudu Trophy match against Delhi on Monday.

Earlier, Hyderabad rode on Nitesh Reddy’s five-wicket haul to restrict the opposition to 291 runs. He then slammed an unbeaten century to take Hyderabad to 316/8 in 96 overs.

A Takshith Rao (73) and K Himateja (74) also contributed with half-centuries as Hyderabad are 25 runs ahead with two wickets in hand.

Brief Scores:

Delhi CA 291 77.5 overs (Vaibhav Kandpal 133; Prithvi 3/82, K Nitesh Reddy 5/57) vs Hyderabad CA 316/8 in 96 overs (K Nitesh Reddy 108 batting, A Takshith Rao 73, K Himateja 74; Siddhanth Bhansal 4/75, Sumit Mathur 2/59).