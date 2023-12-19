Collector Badavath Santosh felicitates national award winning student in Mancherial

Collector Badavath Santosh felicitates Maniprasad in Mancherial on Tuesday.

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh said that a national award for Jimidi Maniprasad from a government school of the district was commendable. He along with District Educational Officer S Yadaiah and District Science Officer S Madhu Babu felicitated Maniprasad with a shawl here on Tuesday.

Santosh said that Maniprasad won an award during the 10th national INSPIRE MANAK science exhibition held in New Delhi from October 9 to 11 by displaying a model titled grain protector, bringing recognition to the district. The student from a school at Annaram village in Kotapalli mandal received the award from union science and technology minister Dr Jithendra Singh and the department of science and technology (DST) secretary Dr Abhay Karandikar.

The Collector expressed pleasure over the shining of students from the district in the national level science exhibition for four years in a row. He told other students to draw inspiration from the winners by inventing innovative models with similar passion. Headmaster of the school Ramesh and guide teacher Surender were present.