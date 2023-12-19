Telangana High Court asks for report on action taken on Medigadda Barrage

The division bench dealing with a PIL case filed by G Niranjan, Congress leader and TPCC vice president, seeking directions to transfer the complaint made before Mahadevapuram Police station to the CBI/Serious Fraud Investigation Organisation on the issue at the Medigadda Barrage

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Additional Advocate General to submit information on the action taken on the sinking of a few piers of the Medigadda Barrage, which is part of the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, within two weeks.

The division bench comprising Chief justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti were dealing with a public interest litigation case filed by G Niranjan, Congress leader and TPCC vice president, seeking directions to transfer the complaint made before Mahadevapuram Police station to the Central Bureau of Investigation/Serious Fraud Investigation Organisation on the issue at the Medigadda Barrage.

It may be recalled that Niranjan had filed a complaint before the Election Commission of India, President of India, CBI and others regarding the same. After receiving many of the similar complaints, the National Dam Safety Authority submitted a letter before the Chief Secretary of the State to resolve the issue. Hearing the same, the bench expressed dissatisfaction on genuineness of the petitioner for involving the ECI and the President into the matters of State involving safety of dam and further directed T Rajinikanth Reddy, Additional Advocate General to secure the information from the Chief Secretary regarding action taken on the Medigadda barrage and to submit the same before the Court within two weeks.

The bench will continue to hear the matter after two weeks.