Colour doesn’t define beauty: Ileana

Ileana D’Cruz says her upcoming film Unfair & Lovely, which deals with the obsession with fair skin in the country, is a beautifully written story that deals with the issue in a sensitive manner.

Set in Haryana, the film, also starring Randeep Hooda, chronicles the story of a dusky woman who faces social prejudice and how she deals with it.

The film marks the directorial debut of Balwinder Singh Janjua, who has served as a screenplay writer on films like Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankh, Mubarakan starring Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

In the film, D’Cruz plays the titular role of Lovely and she says the film will strike a chord with the audience and will hopefully change the conservative mindset of people with regards to beauty. “This story is beautifully written. It is not overtly in your face preachy. It is an entertaining fun story that touches upon a very sensitive topic. It gives you the most human perspective to it. People will relate to it and it will also open up their mind a little more and not be narrow-minded when it comes to color,” D’Cruz said.

The 33-year-old actor finds the obsession with fair skin bizarre. “Colour doesn’t define beauty. It is like saying, the sky is not beautiful at night but it is as you get to see stars,” she added.

Backed by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Movie Tunnel Productions, Unfair & Lovely is slated to release this year. Asked whether the film industry fuels society’s obsession for a certain standard of beauty, D’Cruz said Bollywood had all sorts of women who are equally “loved and are successful”.

“With this story, I take pride that we have different and unconventional-looking women in our industry. We have all sorts of women in Bollywood who are equally loved and are successful. There is this obsession not in the film industry but more so in the country. I don’t know if the film industry has to be blamed for it because we idolize women,” she added.

