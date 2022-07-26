Commonwealth Games: Want to experience feeling of winning gold, says Kidambi Srikanth

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published: Published Date - 11:43 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Kidambi Srikanth expects a tough competition in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. — File Photo

Hyderabad: Former World No.1 shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who won a silver in the last edition of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in 2018, says his target is to win gold in the singles at the Birmingham Games, which will begin in a couple of days.

“Definitely I am gunning for gold. Last time, I won a silver and I know how winning a silver feels like. I just want to win gold and experience it,” said Srikanth ahead of leaving for the Birmingham Games.

On a personal note, Srikanth has won an historic silver in the World Championships in December last and played a crucial role in India’s historic maiden Thomas Cup victory recently. He added that the victory in the team event is a big boost ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Srikanth, who won four super series titles in 2017, can spring surprises by defeating anyone on his day. The 29-year-old, however, is aware of the competition he faces this time in a bid to change the colour of his medal to gold. “It is going to be tough in the Commonwealth Games. Lakshya (Sen), Loh Kean Yew are also in good form having won medals at the World Championships. I think players from Malaysia are also playing well. It is definitely going to be a good one. That’s for sure. This time, the level of players is high. I just have to be at my best to win,” he added.

He also revealed that having played tournaments back-to-back will keep him in good rhythm. “The preparations are good. Although I only got to train for a week, it was productive. I have been playing well in the last six months. This is the only time we had played a lot of tournaments. Last year and in 2020, there were no tournaments. It is always good to play a lot of tournaments. For me, I just can’t really train for five or six weeks and play a tournament. I have to play a lot of tournaments before any big event. I am just happy with how everything has been in the last two or three months.”

Speaking about India’s chances in the mixed team event, where India are defending champions, Srikanth said, “As I said, the competition will be tough. The team morale is very high, especially after the Thomas Cup victory. The team we have is also very strong. If everyone gives their best, we will surely win the gold. Having said that, the teams like Malaysia and Singapore are very good,” he opined.