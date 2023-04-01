Communal violence on table for BJP before 2024 polls: Kapil Sibal

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal alleged that the recent incidents in West Bengal and Gujarat were a "trailer"

By PTI Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

File Photo.

New Delhi: With the general elections are year ahead, the BJP will be resorting to communal violence in the country before the polls said Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday.

The Rajya Sabha MP alleged that the recent incidents in West Bengal and Gujarat were a “trailer.”

Violence and arson was reported from West Bengal’s Howrah district after clashes broke out between two groups during Ram Navami festivities, with the BJP and the TMC trading barbs over it. Violence during Ram Navami festivities on Thursday was also reported from Gujarat and Maharashtra.

In a tweet, Kapil Sibal said, “As we approach 2024. For the BJP, on the table: 1) communal violence 2) hate speech 3) baiting minorities 4) target opposition by use of ED, CBI, election commission. Trailer: Burning of Bengal, stoking communal violence in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat.”

Sibal, who was a union minister during the UPA 1 and 2 regimes, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an independent member with the Samajwadi Party’s support. Sibal recently floated a non-electoral platform ‘Insaaf’ aimed at fighting injustice.