Complaint filed against Udhayanidhi Stalin in Lucknow

Members of the Mahasabha are calling for legal proceedings against him.

By IANS Updated On - 09:25 AM, Wed - 6 September 23

Lucknow: A complaint against Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has been filed by the members of Hindu Mahasabha over his controversial remarks on ‘Sanatana Dharma’.

The Mahasabha members have demanded legal action against him.

The complaint was filed at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Tuesday evening.

State president of Hindu Mahasabha, Rishi Trivedi along with many other members of the outfit, reached Hazratganj police station and handed over the complaint letter, requesting to register a case under various IPC sections.

“Son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has publicly insulted Sanatana Dharma and Hindus by calling Sanatana Dharma as dengue, corona and infectious diseases. There is a lot of anger among the Hindus and saints due to such statements,” said Trivedi.