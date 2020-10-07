Complete NAPR survey by dasara festival: Anitha Ramachnadran

Inspecting the process of NAPR survey at Chada village in Motakondur mandal, she asked the official to ensure 100 per cent accuracy in survey of non-agricultural lands and not give any scope for mistakes

Yadadri-Bhongir: District Collector Anitha Ramachnadran on Wednesday instructed the officials to complete the survey of Non-Agriculture Property Record (NAPR) before Dasara festival in the district.

Inspecting the process of NAPR survey at Chada village in Motakondur mandal, she asked the official to ensure 100 per cent accuracy in survey of non-agricultural lands and not give any scope for mistakes. “Officials should inform villagers one day in advance before they visit the village for the survey. Property owners should also have Adhar Cards of their family members ready along with details of electricity connections and documents of their houses,” she said, and urged the public to cooperate with the officials conducting the survey.

Pointing out that State government had issued green colour pattadar passbooks to farmers for their agricultural land, she said maroon colour passbooks would be issued to owners of the non-agriculture properties, which would protect their properties.

The State government, she said, has already developed a mobile App in which all the details of non-agricultural properties were uploaded, which had made the survey work easy. In the first phase, houses, shops and flats would be covered under non-agricultural properties survey. The survey of open plots would be taken up in the second phase when orders are issued by the State government.

Anitha Ramachandran said the deputed staff for survey can take the help of anganwadi staff and each employee should complete survey of 50 non-agricultural properties every day. Stating that the State government had taken up NAPR survey as a prestigious one, she underlined the need for completion of the survey on schedule.

