Complete pending works of Panagal branch canals: Minister Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy directed the officials to take immediate steps to supply irrigation water to tail-end areas in Koderu and Panagal mandals of Kollapur Assembly constituency using Panagal branch canal. He asked them to facilitate smooth flow of water by removing silt and shrubs which had come up along the canal banks as well as fit sluice gates to minor canals connected to the Panagal branch canal to prevent water wastage.

The Minister reviewed the release of water from Panagal branch canal and condition of various canals under Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme at his camp office in the Ministers’ Quarters here on Tuesday.

Niranjan Reddy asked the contractors to complete the pending works pertaining to the Panagal branch canal immediately. The officials were instructed to assess the increased ayacut under the canal and submit proposals to the government for taking up the canal lining works. They were instructed to take all measures to improve the canal capacity to draw necessary water to cater to the needs of farmers, as well as plug the water wastage through the siphon near Nagulapalli Thanda.

The Minister instructed the officials to complete the development of small canals under Package-28, and provide irrigation water to the entire ayacut in ​​Kollapur constituency. Proposals should be sent to the government for management of Operation and Maintenance works. He sought proposals for developing Buddharam left canal works between Tadiparthi and Rajapeta, along with minor canals connected to Buddharam canal (Pedda Mandadi canal). He suggested for correcting the overflow levels at Gopaladinne reservoir.

“The D-5 and D-8 canals under the Kalwakurthy main canal should be monitored regularly and water should be released by the authorities as and when required,” he said.

Kollapur MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy, superintendent engineer Vijayabhaskar Reddy and other officials of Irrigation department attended the meeting.

