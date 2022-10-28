Composer Rohit Sharma and lyricist Dr. Sagar come together again for Season 3 of ‘Flames’ by TVF

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:41 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

This new season, which will stream on Prime Video, also sees the coming together of a musical duo that has, in recent times, been creating headlines in the field of OTT music -- music composer Rohit Sharma and lyricist Dr. Sagar.

Hyderabad: After the first two seasons of ‘Flames’ that kept viewers engrossed in nostalgia-inducing, coming-of-age stories of high school, romance, and family relationships, the TVF production is all set for the release of its third season on October 28, much to the anticipation of the audience. This new season, which will stream on Prime Video, also sees the coming together of a musical duo that has, in recent times, been creating headlines in the field of OTT music — music composer Rohit Sharma and lyricist Dr. Sagar.

The series features two tracks by this duo, namely, ‘Naraz Hum’ sung by Arnab Dutta and Parul Mishra, and ‘Kadam Kadam Hai Rokta’ sung by Arnab Dutta. Before ‘Flames’, Sharma and Sagar have worked together on widely acclaimed projects in the OTT space such as ‘Maharani 2’ and ‘Nirmal Pathak ki Ghar Waapsi’, which stood out distinctly for their music as much as for their remarkable scripts and direction.

Rohit enthusiastically shares his experience working on this project, “With Dr. Sagar, I always know that the poetry will flow seamlessly. I also thank dear friend Arunabh Kumar (founder – TVF) and the TVF team for their continued trust and support, and for presenting me with beautiful opportunities such as Yeh Meri Family, Aspirants, and now Flames(sic). ”

Apart from OTT, both have also worked on ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’, and are presently working on a couple of film projects together. Previously, Sharma has worked on titles such as ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘Ship of Theseus’ and ‘Buddha in a Traffic Jam’.