| Con Artist Claiming To Be Pmo Official Arrested Heres What We Know

Con artist claiming to be PMO official arrested, here’s what we know

Conman from Gujarat posing as Additional Director for Strategy and Campaigns in the Prime Minister’s Office was arrested recently in Jammu and Kashmir

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Of all the kinds of criminal activities that are there, conning people grabs the most attention. For the unversed, think of the lead character played by Ranveer Singh in ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’.

After con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar made headlines recently, another conman hailing from Gujarat was arrested recently in Jammu and Kashmir. Kiran Patel, a verified Twitter user with thousands of users, posed as the Additional Director for Strategy and Campaigns in the Prime Minister’s Office.

His bio on the micro-blogging website states that he has a PhD from Commonwealth University in Virginia and an MBA from IIM Trichy. In addition to that, he also has an MTech degree in Computer Science and another degree in L D Engineering.

He also shared several pictures and videos from his visit to Kashmir, which are now going viral on social media platforms.

According to reports, he visited the Jammu and Kashmir border area twice and held a series of meetings with the officials in Srinagar. Along with him, two other con artists posed as his associates working in the PMO.

He was given Z-class security, a bulletproof Mahindra Scorpio SUV, official accommodation, and other amenities by the State authorities there.

Patel’s arrest was also kept under wraps and the issue came to light only after he was sent to judicial custody on Thursday. While his aides managed to escape, he was nabbed and arrested. Recently, reports emerged that he came under suspicion on his second visit and also that a probe was initiated against two police officers who failed to detect the imposter.

Also Read Is conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on his way out of Tihar?