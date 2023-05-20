| Concern Over Hike In Market Value Of Land In Ap

Concern over hike in market value of land in AP

Observing that the building sector was already plagued with many issues, President of CREDAI D Rambabu noted that the problems had increased in the aftermath of COVID

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:38 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Observing that the building sector was already plagued with many issues, President of CREDAI D Rambabu noted that the problems had increased in the aftermath of COVID

Amaravati: President of CREDAI D Rambabu on Saturday expressed concern over the decision of Andhra Pradesh government to increase the market value of land from June 1.

Observing that the building sector was already plagued with many issues, he noted that the problems had increased in the aftermath of COVID which saw construction work coming to a grinding halt and labourers migrating to other places.

In this situation, it is not proper to hike the market value of land from June 1 as it would place an additional burden on the building sector, he said, and appealed to the government to defer its decision.

Also Read APPSC Group I Mains Exam dates and admit card from May 24