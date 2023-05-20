APPSC Group I Mains Exam dates and admit card from May 24

The candidates who registered for the examination can download the hall ticket on the official website, psc.ap.gov.in from May 24
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group I Main Exams are scheduled to be held from June 3 to 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in 10 district centers.
Earlier, the APPSC Group 1 Main Exams has been postponed which was scheduled from April 23 to 29. The candidates who registered for the examination can download the hall ticket on the official website, psc.ap.gov.in from May 24.
A 6,455 applicants in total have qualified for the Main test after passing the Prelims. A total of 92 positions are available for filling as part of the APPSC Group 1 recruiting drive.
Date Exam
June 3 Telugu paper
June 5 English paper
June 6 Paper 1- general Essay
June 7 Paper 2- History and Cultural Geography of India and AP
June 8 Paper 3- Polity, Constitution, Governance, Law, and Ethics
June 9 Paper 4- Economy and Development of Indian and AP
June 10 Paper 5- Science, Technology, and Environment Issues