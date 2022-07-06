Conduct bridge courses for students lagging behind: Khammam Collector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:14 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

Collector VP Gautham interacting with students at a government school in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham has directed the education officials to conduct bridge courses for students lagging behind in studies. The Collector along with Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi inspected the schools selected under Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme to develop infrastructure ,in Khammam city on Wednesday.

He interacted with the teachers and students at the schools and reviewed the progress of the works. During his interaction with students at ZPHS, Rotary Nagar, he told the students not to fear to study in English medium. Gautham told the students that textbooks and school uniforms would be distributed to them very soon. All classrooms would be equipped with Electric lights and fans for the convenience of the students, he added.

Later in the day, the Collector and the Municipal Commissioner inspected Basti Dawakhana works in the city. He directed the officials to ensure quality in the works and to equip the Dawakhanas with all required facilities. Steps have to be taken to maintain stocks of anti-venom, anti-rabies and injections to treat monkey bites. Similarly toilets blocks should be constructed and television sets in the hospitals should be installed.

Arrangements for inauguration of Dawakhanas at the earliest have to be made. DM&HO Dr. B Malathi, DEO S Yadaiah and others were present.