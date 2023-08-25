Congress demand increase in Apple prices by private players

By ANI Published Date - 05:24 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Shimla: The Congress leadership in Himachal Pradesh has expressed resentment against Apple prices which have been announced by private players at very low cost.

The All India Congress Committee Spokesperson and Congress legislator from Theog assembly which is the apple-producing bowl of Shimla district, Kuldeep Singh Rathore said that the private players including Adani have fixed the market prices of apples at Rupees 95 per kilogram which is very low.

“Adani’s rate will affect the apple market. Adani group should increase the price of all with immediate effect. He said that he has also spoken to the Chief Minister in this regard. The government has not even signed any agreement with Adani,” Rathore said.

Addressing the media in Shimla, Kuldeep Singh Rathore said that the apple crop had to face losses owing to poor weather conditions, as a result, the apple crop production this year is less than the previous year. He said that Adani has fixed the price of buying apples at Rs 95 per kg while apples are being sold at Rs 120 per kg in the markets.

“The apple growers have suffered a lot due to the weather. Roads were closed and the orchardists had to face difficulties in reaching the apple market. Adani has fixed the rate of premium quality apples at Rs 95 per kg while good quality apples are being sold in the market at Rs 110 to 120 per kg,” Kuldeep Rathore said.

Kuldeep Rathore has demanded the intervention of the government by terming this price as a dishonest deal with the gardeners. Kuldeep Rathore said that the apple growers have suffered a lot due to weather conditions.

“Here Adani was given land for the store at very cheap prices but now the apple growers have to bear the burden. This issue was also raised in the assembly, it is expected that the government will be working to resolve the issue,” he said.

On the other hand, regarding the matter about becoming the Congress state president, Kuldeep Singh Rathore said that he has no desire to become the president right now. He said that the high command will decide who will become the president and he is happy with the post of AICC spokesperson and happy with his responsibility as a legislator.