Congress in TG following Centre’s path to force BRS MLAs join ruling party: Harish Rao

He accused the ruling Congress government in the State of following the same path to attract the Opposition party MLAs into Congress.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 June 2024, 10:19 PM

Sangareddy: Former Minister T Harish Rao said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was carrying out raids to terrorise the opposition party leaders in the nation. Speaking to news reporters in Patancheru after meeting Patancheru BRS MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy on Friday a day after ED raids on his house, Rao lashed out at the Centre accusing it of targeting the opposition party leaders with these kinds of raids.

Asserting that the MLA had not violated any rule, Rao asked the Centre to disclose why the ED had to carry out raids even though there were no violations. He said people were aware of the reasons behind the raids on opposition party leaders only. He accused the ruling Congress government in the State of following the same path to attract the Opposition party MLAs into Congress. He wondered as to why the ED did not carry out any raids on the people who leaked the NEET examination question paper, despite proofs coming out about the paper being sold for Rs 30 lakh two days before the exam.

The ED was not interested in such cases, despite the Gujarat police making some arrests. The Centre was also maintaining a studied silence on the issue and its inaction on the paper leak exposed the double standards of the BJP-led centre government. He said over a lakh students took the NEET examination from Telangana.

He accused the State government of targeting the BRS MLAs by tracking their movement through intelligence officials and also through phones. Rao said that the sole aim of their effort was to force the BRS MLAs to join Congress. he accused the Congress of acting against their manifesto as the party decided to suspend the elected representatives immediately after switching loyalties. Saying that he had faith in the law, Rao said that BRS leaders would come out clean even Centre or State government agencies filed false cases against them.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, Sangareddy MLA Chintha Prabhakar, Zaheerabad MLA K Manik Rao, Former Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran, District Cooperative and Marketing Society Chairman Malkapuram Shiva Kumar. Later, Rao garlanded the Statue of Telangana ideologue Prof Jayashankar in Patancheru, to mark his death anniversary