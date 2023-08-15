| Congress Leaders To Visit Mumbai To Take Stock Of Preparations For 3rd Indias Meeting

Congress leaders to visit Mumbai to take stock of preparations for 3rd INDIA’s meeting

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a meeting with the leaders of Delhi and Jharkhand at the party headquarters to discuss the 2024 Lok Sabha poll preparations

By IANS Published Date - 11:39 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

New Delhi: Senior leaders of Congress will visit the financial capital to take stock of the preparations ahead of the third crucial meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) meeting in Mumbai later this month.

Sources said that the Congress senior leader will visit Mumbai and hold meeting with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders and also discuss preparations for the third meeting of INDIA. INDIA alliances crucial third meeting is scheduled to take place on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai.

During the INDIA meeting, discussions on how to take on BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha election will take place. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a meeting with the leaders of Delhi and Jharkhand at the party headquarters to discuss the 2024 Lok Sabha poll preparations.