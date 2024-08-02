Congress Shadnagar MLA says Collectors turned into “Collection Kings”

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 August 2024, 08:27 PM

Shadnagar MLA K Shankaraiah claimed that after Dharani system was introduced the collectors have become "collection kings".

Hyderabad: Congress MLA from Shadnagar K Shankaraiah on Friday defended Village Revenue Officers (VRO) and ‘patwaris’ demanding bribe and alleged that district Collectors had turned into collection kings.

During the short discussion on “Telangana Land Rights and Reforms” in the Assembly on Friday, Shankaraiah said to make any changes in the pattas or legal rights, VROs used to generally take Rs.100 to Rs.300. What was wrong in that he asked, saying that now, after the Dharani system was introduced, the Collectors had become “collection kings”.