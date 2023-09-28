| Congress Mocks Shivraj Singh Chouhan Asks If He Would Get Ticket This Time

Opposition Congress on Thursday took potshots at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, saying nobody knows whether he would be given ticket in the coming assembly elections.

By PTI Published Date - 10:53 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Chouhan’s name has not figured in the three candidate lists released by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) so far.

When his own party did not have faith in him, how would the state’s people trust him, asked Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak.

“The BJP’s lists are coming out, but Shivraj does not have any say in the matter as his arch rivals have been named in them. Chouhan’s name has not appeared in the lists so far. People are anxiously waiting. One does not know whether his name would figure in the list,” she told reporters.

The BJP has declared 79 candidates till now, including Union ministers Narendra Tomar, Prahlad Patel and party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

These three leaders are seen as possible contenders for the chief minister’s post.

Nayak also claimed that the BJP’s central leaders are not even “taking Chouhan’s name” in the run-up to the polls.