Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reminds BJP to look into ‘real issues’ post G20

Inflation, unemployment and scams were some of the 'real issues' pointed out by the Leader of Opposition.

By IANS Published Date - 03:18 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday reminded the BJP-led Central government to focus on the real issues of people as the G20 Summit has come to an end, and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying hard to “conceal the truth” but the public wants to know it instead of being distracted from it.

In a post in Hindi on X, formerly Twitter, Kharge said: “Now that the G20 Summit meeting is over, the Modi government should turn its attention to domestic issues. Inflation: The price of a common plate of food has increased by 24 per cent in August. Unemployment: The unemployment rate in the country is 8 per cent. The future of the youth is bleak. Scams: Modi government’s misgovernance has led to corruption, CAG has exposed BJP in several reports, Jal Jeevan scam of Rs 13,000 crore has come to light in Jammu and Kashmir, in which a Dalit IAS officer was tortured because he exposed corruption.”

Citing more examples, he said that the loot by the Prime Minister’s best friend has come to light again recently. “Former RBI Deputy Governor, Viral Acharya had resisted government pressure to transfer Rs 3 lakh crore from the RBI treasury to the Modi government ahead of the 2019 elections, it has now been revealed. Tragedy: Violence has happened again in Manipur in the last few days, there has been a disaster in Himachal Pradesh, but the arrogant Modi government is avoiding declaring it a national disaster,” the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said.

“Amidst all this, Modi ji is trying hard to conceal the truth. But the public wants to hear and see the truth instead of the distracting from real issues by the government. Modi government should listen carefully, the public has started paving the way for your departure in 2024,” Kharge added.

The two-day G20 Summit came to an end on Sunday which was attended several top world leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and several others.