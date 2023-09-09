| This Is Just A Medium For Publicity Chhattisgarh Cm Baghel Criticizes Centre For Not Sending G20 Dinner Invite To Kharge

The two-day big-ticket summit began on Saturday in Delhi at Bharat Mandapam, where leaders from across the globe gathered under one roof to attend the G20 meeting.

By ANI Published Date - 09:27 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Raipur: As the G20 Summit under India’s Presidency got underway in the national capital, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday lashed out at the Centre for not inviting Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to the dinner of the mega event.

The two-day big-ticket summit began on Saturday in Delhi at Bharat Mandapam, where leaders from across the globe gathered under one roof to attend the G20 meeting. The dinner will be hosted by President Droupadi Murmu this evening.

“40 years ago, 100 heads of the states came to India. Here only 20 are coming and that too some of them have skipped…Even in that, they (Central government) didn’t even call the opposition leaders including (Mallikarjun) Kharge ji…This (G20 Summit) is just a medium for publicity. Till now, the meeting is looking inconclusive,” Baghel said.

He said that no result could be seen from this meeting as of now, we will see what comes out of it. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at the G20 Summit that consensus has been built on the New Delhi Leaders’ Summit Declaration. He announced its adoption.

“I have received good news. Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Summit Declaration. My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration. I announce to adopt of this declaration. On this occasion, I congratulate my Sherpa, ministers, who worked hard for it and made it possible,” PM Modi said.

The announcement of the adoption of the Declaration was welcomed with the thumping of desks

The G20 Summit is being held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.