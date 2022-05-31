Congress sarpanches enacting political dramas on bill payments: Nalgonda ZP Chairman

Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy was speaking at a media conference in his chamber at Nalgonda on Tuesday.

Nalgonda: Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy on Tuesday alleged that some sarpanches of opposition parties were deliberately enacting political dramas by making allegations on payment of bills for the works taken up in their villages to tarnish the image of TRS government.

Speaking at a media conference here, Narender Reddy alleged taht sarpanches of Kanagal, Basireddypally and Yelagampally, belonging to the Congress intentionally made false allegations that they have faced financial problems due to non-payment of the bills by the state government. The District Panchayat Officer found their allegations to be false after visiting the grama panchayats and examining the records.

The acts of sarpanches have political motives to bring bad reputation to all. He reminded that decisions of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao have increased respect to the sarpanches in the society. The state government was pumping funds to all grama panchayats every month and not showing discrimination towards the sarpanches of opposition parties, he added.

Expressing anger over the threatening of some sarpanches to boycott Palle Pragathi beginning from June 3, he said that stringent action would be taken against such sarpanches, who level false allegations on payments of bills.

The Kanagal sarpanch enacted a drama of begging in the streets saying he was in a financial crisis due to non-payment of bills of Rs 40 lakh for the last seven months for the works taken up in the grama panchayat. But when records were verified, officials found that only Rs 3 lakh bills were pending for the last two months only.

The reason for the delay in the bill clearance was that the sarpanch submited he bills on the last day of the financial year 2021-22, he added. The allegations of Congress sarpanches of Basireddypally, Nellikal and Yelagampally were also found false, he added.

He reminded that the state government also issued orders facilitating the sarpanches to use grama panchayat funds for Palle Pragathi, if NREGP funds were not received from the centre.

