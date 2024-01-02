Congress seeks ECI appointment for INDIA bloc leaders delegation to discuss VVPAT issue

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India on Tuesday.

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India on Tuesday seeking an appointment to meet the delegation of INDIA bloc leaders to discuss the issue of Voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT).

The letter stated, “…a request for an opportunity for a 3-4 member team of INDIA party leaders to meet with you and your colleagues and talk a few minutes to put forward our point of view on VVPATs. Surely, this is a perfectly reasonable and legitimate request.”

As stated in the letter, the INDIA parties’ delegation requested several times for a meeting to discuss Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) -related concerns through a memorandum. Referring to ECI’s clarification of the delegation’s memorandum as ‘generic’, the letter stated, “There was no meeting or hearing provided to the INDIA Parties’ delegation despite repeated requests.”

“On October 2, 2023, a follow-up representation was sent by us through counsel. The representation raised specific concerns which remained unaddressed in the ECI’s clarification of August 23, 2023. No response was received on the same,” the letter mentioned.

The letter added that the delegation sought an appointment again on December 20, 2023, to “discuss and provide suggestions on the use of VVPATs” based on a resolution passed at the meeting of leaders of INDIA parties held on December 19, 2023. “We have been trying to meet with the ECI to hand over a copy of this resolution and have a discussion but have not been successful so far in doing so,” the letter stated.

The fourth meeting of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc, held in Delhi on December 19, 2023, passed the resolution on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the suspension of MPs from Parliament.

“INDIA parties reiterate that there are many doubts about the integrity of the functioning of the EVMs. These have been raised by many experts and professionals as well. There is widespread demand for a return to the ballot paper system,” a statement of the bloc said after the meeting.

It suggested that “Instead of the VVPAT slip falling in the box, it should be handed over to the voter who shall then place it in a separate ballot box after having verified his or her choice. 100 per cent counting of VVPAT slips should then be done.” It further said that this will restore the full confidence of the people in free and fair elections.