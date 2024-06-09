Congress takes ‘Narendra Destructive Alliance’ dig at Modi

Narendra Modi has suffered a huge personal, political, and moral defeat, says Jairam Ramesh

By PTI Published Date - 9 June 2024, 10:04 AM

The Congress leader claimed that Modi has suffered a huge personal, political, and moral defeat.

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, the Congress on Sunday said he will get himself sworn-in as “the leader of the Narendra Destructive Alliance (NDA)” even though he lacks all legitimacy.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Remember May 28th, 2023? It was the day that Narendra Modi walked into the new Parliament building with the Sengol for which a August 15th 1947 history was fabricated ‘to not only justify Modi’s pretensions of being Samrat but also to appeal to the Tamil electorate.”

“That day itself, I had exposed Modi’s fakery using archival material,” he said. “We now know the outcome of that drama. The Sengol remains a respected symbol of Tamil history but the Tamil electorate and indeed India’s electorate has rejected Mr. Modi’s pretensions,” Ramesh said.

The Congress leader claimed that Modi has suffered a huge personal, political, and moral defeat. Modi has been forced to bow to the Constitution that he has subverted in the last decade, Ramesh said.

“A vastly diminished ‘one-third’ Pradhan Mantri, now lacking all legitimacy, has managed to get himself sworn this evening, as the leader of the Narendra Destructive Alliance (NDA),” he said.

Modi is set to be sworn-in this evening. The dignitaries and special invitees attending the ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening include leaders from India’s neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean Region.

Though the BJP could not get a majority on its own in the recent Lok Sabha polls, the party-led National Democratic Alliance secured 293 out of 543 seats. The Congress got 99 seats in the polls. The majority mark in the lower house is 272.