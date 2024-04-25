| Congress Tied Hands Of Our Soldiers We Gave Them Full Freedom To Retaliate Pm Modi

"We have asked our jawans to fire 10 bullets in response to one," said PM Modi while addressing a rally in the Chambal region of Morena.

By IANS Published Date - 25 April 2024, 02:42 PM

Bhopal: Accusing the Congress party of “tying the hands of soldiers” in the past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, said that it is his government that has given full freedom to the armed forces to retaliate in a befitting manner.

Slamming the Congress party for ignoring people who contribute most to the nation, PM Modi stated that for BJP, there is nothing bigger than the nation.

“While for Congress, their own family is everything. Hence, the Congress government, for so many years, did not fulfil demands like One Rank One Pension (OROP) for soldiers. As soon as we formed the government, we implemented OROP. We also addressed the concerns of soldiers standing at the border,” said Prime Minister Modi.

On Wednesday, PM addressed two public rallies in the state and also did a roadshow in Bhopal.

BJP has retained Morena Lok Sabha seat for the last seven terms. Former Union Minister and Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar represented this constituency two times before the party fielded a fresh candidate, Shivmangal Singh Tomar against Congress’ Satyapal Singh Sikarwar, a former BJP MLA.