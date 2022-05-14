Conservation of biodiversity hotspots

This article is in continuation to the previous articles that deal with various topics categorised as biological sciences. These series of articles will help you understand topics under ‘Biodiversity’. As discussed in the previous article, conservationists identified certain regions by the name “Biodiversity hotspots” for maximum protection as they are characterised by very high levels of species richness and high degree of endemism. These “biogeographic region” with a significant reservoir of biodiversity that is under threat of extinction from humans. They are earth’s biologically richest and most threatened terrestrial eco-regions:

Sacred groves: A smaller group of trees than forest is called a grove. A grove of trees which signify special religious importance to a particular culture is called sacred groves. In these regions, all the trees of wildlife are venerated and given total protection.

The following is a list of sacred grooves in India:

Khasi and Jaintia Hills – Meghalaya

Aravali Hills – Rajasthan and Gujarat

Western Ghats region – Karnataka, Maharashtra

Sarjura, Bastar – Chhattisgarh

Chanda – Madhya Pradesh

Ex-situ conservation (off-situ conservation)

Threatened animals are taken out of their natural habit and placed in special settings where they are protected. This includes zoological parks. Advancement in ex-situ preservation techniques such as cryopreservation are helping us protect endangered species. Invitro culture, gene banks are mostly used for plants. IUCN Red Data Books: International union for the Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) is the world’s main authority on the issues of conservation status of species. All the threatened species are listed in the Red Data Books published by the IUCN.

These species are classified into different categories based on degree of risk and they are chiefly: Critical endangered, Endangered and Vulnerable.

