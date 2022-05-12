How do we conserve biodiversity?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

This article is in continuation to the previous articles that deal with various topics categorised as biological sciences. These series of articles will help you understand topics under ‘Biodiversity’.

As discussed in the previous article, the threats to biodiversity include four major causes (the evil quartet) for accelerated rates of species extinction in the world: Habitat loss and fragmentation, Over exploitation, Invasion of alien species and Co-extinctions.

Let’s understand what co-extinctions are:

Co-extinctions

In an obligate association between a plant and animals, if a plant becomes extinct, the animal also becomes extinct as seen in a parasite and host association — if the host becomes extinct, parasite meets the same fate.

Another association which explains co-extinctions in plant-pollinator mutualism where extinction of one invariably leads to the extinction of other.

Now, let’s move on to understand how to conserve biological diversity to maintain the right balance.

Conserving biological diversity

The conservation of biological diversity has become a global concern. There are basically two main types of conservation options: In-situ conservation (on-site conservation) and Ex-situ conservation (off-site conservation).

In-situ conservation (on-site conservation)

It is the process of protecting an animal species in its natural habitat. The benefit is that it maintains recovering populations in the surroundings where they have developed their distinctive properties. Conservationists identified certain regions by the name “Biodiversity hot spots” for maximum protection as they are characterised by very high levels of species richness and high degree of endemism.

By definition “Biodiversity hotspot” is a “biogeographic region” with a significant reservoir of biodiversity that is under threat of extinction from humans. They are earth’s biologically richest and most threatened terrestrial eco-regions.

Biodiversity hot spots

The concept of biodiversity hotspots was proposed by Norman Myers. There are about 34 biodiversity hotspots in the world. As these regions are threatened by destruction, habitat loss is accelerated.

Example: Western Ghats and Sri Lanka, Indo-Burma region and Himalayas in India. Ecologically unique and biodiversity rich regions are legally protected as in biosphere reserves – 18 (18th is Panna in MP), national parks – 90 and sanctuaries – 448.

Biosphere reserves: An area which is set aside, minimally disturbed, for the conservation of the resources of the biosphere is biosphere reserve. The 17th biosphere in India is Seshachalam Hills. Latest biosphere reserve in India is “Panna” in Madhya Pradesh

National parks: A national park is a natural habitat strictly reserved for protection of natural life. National parks, across the country, offer a fascinating diversity of terrain, flora and fauna. Some important National Parks in India are — Jim Corbett National Park (the first National Park in India), Kaziranga National Park (Assam), Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National Park (Telangana), Mahavir Harina Vanasthali National Park (Telangana) and Keolanda Ghana National Park (Rajasthan).

Sanctuaries: Species, endangered fauna species, are well-protected in wildlife sanctuaries which permit eco-tourism. Some important sanctuaries in India are Koringa Sanctuary (AP), Eturnagaram Sanctuary (Warangal district, Telangana) and Papikondalu Sanctuary (AP).

Sacred groves: A smaller group of trees than forest is called a grove. A grove of trees which signify special religious importance to a particular culture is called sacred groves. In these regions, all the trees of wildlife are venerated and given total protection.

The following is a list of sacred grooves in India:

Khasi and Jaintia Hills – Meghalaya

Aravali Hills – Rajasthan and Gujarat

Western Ghats region – Karnataka, Maharashtra

Sarjura, Bastar – Chhattisgarh

Chanda – Madhya Pradesh

Ex-situ conservation (off-situ conservation)

Threatened animals are taken out of their natural habit and placed in special settings where they are protected. This includes zoological parks.

Advancement in ex-situ preservation techniques such as cryopreservation are helping us protect endangered species. Invitro culture, gene banks are mostly used for plants.

IUCN Red Data Books: International union for the Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) is the world’s main authority on the issues of conservation status of species. All the threatened species are listed in the Red Data Books published by the IUCN.

These species are classified into different categories based on degree of risk and they are chiefly: Critical endangered, Endangered and Vulnerable.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .