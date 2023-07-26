Consider resumption of economic ties with Pakistan: Par panel urges Centre

The parliamentary committee noted that relations with Pakistan and China have been plagued by contentious issues

By PTI Published Date - 11:15 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

The parliamentary committee noted that relations with Pakistan and China have been plagued by contentious issues

New Delhi: A parliamentary panel has asked the government to consider resumption of economic ties with Pakistan and work towards broader people-to-people contacts given the “cultural commonalities and civilisational linkages” between the two countries.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs chaired by BJP leader P P Chaudhary, in its report on ‘India’s Neighbourhood First Policy’ presented to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, observed that the policy was dynamic and that it adjusts to the country’s renewed interests in the region while evolving according to regional circumstances.

“The Committee urges the Government to consider the establishment of economic ties with Pakistan if they come forward and work towards broader people-to-people contacts in view of the cultural commonalities and civilisational linkages between our two countries and no feeling of enmity amongst citizens of both the countries,” said the committee in its report.

“Being aware of China’s Belt and Road vision and America’s Indo-Pacific vision, the Committee are of the considered view that it is in India’s strategic interests and foreign policy requirements to focus on wider engagements and deepening of ties with smaller neighbours,” the report said.

It said that the opportunities presented by an open and competitive South Asian market may also be grasped and consolidated from both security and economic perspectives.

The parliamentary committee noted that relations with Pakistan and China have been plagued by contentious issues.

“One of the core concerns with Pakistan is terrorism emanating from territories under its control,” it said, adding that the Ministry of External Affairs has stated that the onus was on Islamabad to ensure a conducive atmosphere for any meaningful dialogue.

“The Committee have also been informed that as a result of proactive outreach with the international community, India has successfully thwarted Pakistan’s attempt to present an alarmist situation of the region; interfere in its internal affairs and internationalize bilateral issues,” the report said.

“In view of the belligerent attitude of Pakistan, the Committee desires that the Government should continue to proactively engage with the regional and multilateral bodies/organizations extensively so as to sensitize them of the role played by Pakistan in fostering terrorism and win their support in the fight against terrorism on its soil,” the report said.