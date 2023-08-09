Coriander futures rise on higher demand

A firm trend in the spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices, market analysts said.

By PTI Published Date - 04:48 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

New Delhi: Coriander prices on Wednesday rose Rs 112 to Rs 7,556 per quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings, tracking a firm trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 112 or 1.50 per cent at Rs 7,556 per quintal with an open interest of 6,435 lots.

