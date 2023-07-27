Coriander futures decrease due to weak demand

Published Date - 01:49 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

New Delhi: Coriander prices on Thursday fell Rs 26 to Rs 7,586 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for August delivery eased Rs 26 or 0.34 per cent to Rs 7,586 per quintal in 23,085 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to the decline in coriander prices here.