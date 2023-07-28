Corruption only system running in Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday alleged that corruption is the only running system in the state.

The former CM said that there is no law and order in the state and no one fears the law.

Responding to the incident of rape involving a minor girl in Satna, Kamal Nath said, It is very disheartening to hear about such incidents, especially when it is children. Some get reported. There are many such incidents that are not coming to the fore. Madhya Pradesh, today is infamous in the country for all these crimes. Assault against children, atrocities against women and others. This is the image of the state today. There is no system, no law and order, and neither does anyone fear the law. The only system running here is of corruption…”, he alleged.

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh police arrested two accused for allegedly raping a minor girl in Satna. The police informed that the victim is presently undergoing treatment.

Mehar SDPO Lokesh Dawar said that strict actions will be taken against the accused.

We got information that an 11-12-year-old girl was raped in Satna. Two accused have been arrested in this case. The girl is undergoing treatment. Further investigation underwayâ€, SDPO Dawar said.

